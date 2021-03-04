INS: Retail turnover up 1.7pct in January

The retail turnover (except for trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased in January compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, as gross series, by 1.7pct, and decreased by 2.8pct as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, according to a report on Thursday of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

Thus, the retail turnover (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 1.7pct, overall, as gross series, in January 2021, compared to January 2020 due to increases on sales of non-food products (+ 5.8pct) and on sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+ 1.5pct).

Retail of automotive fuel in specialized stores decreased by 5.9pct.

The retail turnover (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) decreased by 2.8pct, overall, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in January 2021, compared to January 2020, due to the decreases recorded in the retail of motor fuels in specialized stores (-7.1pct) and in the sales of food, beverages and tobacco (-0.2pct).

Sales of non-food products increased by 3.9pct.

Also, the retail turnover (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), decreased by 22.3pct, overall, as gross series, in January 2021, compared to the previous month, due to the decrease recorded in sales of non-food products (-24.7pct), sales of food, beverages and tobacco (-23.1pct) and retail of motor fuels in specialized stores (-15.1pct).

The retail turnover (except for motor vehicles and motorcycles) decreased by 3.2pct, overall, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in January 2021, compared to the previous month due to the decrease in sales of food, beverages and tobacco (-2.1pct).

There was an increase in the retail trade of motor fuels in specialized stores (+ 2.8pct) and sales of non-food products (+ 1.1pct).