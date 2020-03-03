INS: Romania's unemployment rate down to 3.9 per cent in January

Unemployment rate accounted for 3.9 per cent in January, down 0.1 percentage points against the value registered in the previous month, showed data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the same source, the number of unemployed aged 15-74, estimated for January 2020, was 350,000 persons, less than in December 2019 and in the same month of the previous year, when there were recorded 353,000 unemployed persons.The official statistics shows that the unemployment rate for men exceeded the unemployment rate for women by 1 per cent, with the respective values being 4.3 for men and 3.3 per cent for women.Moreover, the unemployment rate among adults (25-75) was estimated at 2.8 per cent for January 2020, namely 3.1 per cent for men and 2.3 per cent for women.Moreover, the number of unemployed aged 25-74 represented 66.6 per cent of the total number of unemployed estimated in January 2020.