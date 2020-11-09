INS: Slaughters in sheep, goats, pountry - up in September

The number of slaughters in terms of sheep, goats and poultry increased in September this year compared to the same period in 2019, while in the case of cattle and pigs there were decreases, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), as reported by AGERPRES.

At the same time, during the analyzed period, the carcass weight increased in pigs and sheep and goats, decreased in cattle, and in poultry is approximately constant.

Official statistics show that, in June 2020 vs June 2019, the slaughter of pigs decreased by 3.2%, and that of cattle by 2.2%, while for poultry the increase was 3%. On the other hand, the slaughter of poultry increased by 3%, and that of sheep and goats by 0.5%.

At the same time, the carcass weight remained approximately constant in poultry in September of this year, compared to September 2019, while in cattle there was a decrease of 5.3%. In contrast, there were increases in sheep and goats of 8.5% and in pigs (2.6%).

According to INS data, in September 2020, the average carcass weight was 163.2 kg for cattle (compared to 168.6 kg in September 2019), 89.2 kg for pigs (compared to 84.2 kg), 15.1 kg for sheep and goats (14 kg in September 2019) and 1.7 kg for poultry (compared to 1.7 kg in the same month of the previous year).