INSP: 32 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus reported in the last week; 31 with BA.5 subvariant

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of 17 - 23 October, the Omicron variant was detected in 32 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, told Agerpres.

According to the INSP, until 23 October 2022, as many as 9,424 confirmed sequences with the Omicron variant were reported.

Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant (32pct) was detected in 2,972 cases.

The BA.4 sub-variant wasn't detected in any case, whereas the BA.5 sub-variant was reported in 31 cases.

So far, the BA.5 subvariant was detected in 3,016 cases (32pct).

According to the INSP, until 23 October, a number of 17,762 sequences were reported to INSP - CNSCBT.

The 32 sequencing investigations of last week were reported by the "Matei Bals" Institute.