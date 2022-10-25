 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

INSP: 32 sequences of SARS-CoV-2 virus reported in the last week; 31 with BA.5 subvariant

stiri.md
covid test

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informed, on Tuesday, that in the week of 17 - 23 October, the Omicron variant was detected in 32 sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, told Agerpres.

According to the INSP, until 23 October 2022, as many as 9,424 confirmed sequences with the Omicron variant were reported.

Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant (32pct) was detected in 2,972 cases.

The BA.4 sub-variant wasn't detected in any case, whereas the BA.5 sub-variant was reported in 31 cases.

So far, the BA.5 subvariant was detected in 3,016 cases (32pct).

According to the INSP, until 23 October, a number of 17,762 sequences were reported to INSP - CNSCBT.

The 32 sequencing investigations of last week were reported by the "Matei Bals" Institute.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.