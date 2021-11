The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Tuesday that, as of November 7, 4,202 COVID cases with the Delta variant have been confirmed.

According to the INSP, 5,958 cases with SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern have been confirmed, of which 4,202 with the Delta variant.

Until November 7, the confirmation rate with worrying variants was 91%.

Last week, INSP announced that by October 31, 3,947 COVID cases with the Delta variant had been confirmed, Agerpres informs.