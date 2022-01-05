Interactive workshops in Tradition Reloaded section of Expo 2020 Dubai Romania's Pavilion, with IE Clothing participation

Activities in the Tradition Reloaded section of Romania's Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai continues in January 2022 with the participation of IE Clothing, a brand which shares a part of its tradition and Romanian culture, according to an announcement published on the Facebook page of the pavilion.

The mission that IE Clothing proposed is reinventing the traditional garb and transposition of Romanian cultural values in contemporary clothing. The brand keeps the symbols and colors of traditional garbs. This was born from the desire of taking Romanian identity further and reminding future generations that the traditional garb is the most precious clothing article from the traditional garb, being worked with lots of care and diligence by skilled female hands.

The clothing items are handmade, from complex stitching to traditional embroidery, beads or oversized pearls. The message sent by IE Clothing is that of respecting the past and the traditional techniques for sewing and broidery, as well as the traditional garb's design.

The visitors of Romania's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will have the possibility of knowing about the craft of creating these clothing items, starting with January 6, within the extremely creative interactive workshops, where clothing enthusiasts, as well as those that wish to know more about the specific embroidery of the traditional garb, are invited to enter a fascinating world of Romanian creation, IE clothing brand.

Two graduates of the Bucharest University of Art, Iulia Ghenea and Emilia Tudoran are behind the IE Clothing brand, and the company's name comes from the initials of the two founders.