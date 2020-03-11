 
     
Interim FinMin Citu: We are prepared with fiscal resources and instruments to rise to any challenge

Romania is prepared with fiscal resources and instruments to rise to any challenge and currently, the increase of the purchasing power is important, Interim Finance Minister Florin Citu wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

"Currently, it is very important to increase Romanians' purchasing power. The inflation rate continues to decrease the purchasing power of Romanians increases. Romania is no longer the country with the highest inflation rate in the EU. Interests and prices decrease because we are more prepared and more credible. We are prepared with fiscal resources and instruments to rise to any challenge," Florin City showed.

According to the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Wednesday, the annual inflation rate dropped to 3.05 percent in February 2020, from 3.6 percent in January, taking into account that food products increased by 4.9 percent, services by 3.84 percent and non-food products by 2.04 percent.

Consumption prices in February 2020 compared to January rose by 0.25 percent, and compared to December 2019 they went up 0.66 percent

