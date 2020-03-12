Interim ForMin Aurescu conveys solidarity message with the Italian people

Interim Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu conveyed to his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio a solidarity message with the Italian people in the context of the measures to combat the COVID-19 epidemic and underscored the importance of observing the rights and benefits stipulated by the EU legislation for the Romanians living in this country.

"Amid the developments related to the COVID-19 epidemic in the Italian Republic, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Bogdan Aurescu, has conveyed to his Italian counterpart, Luigi Di Maio, through a letter, a solidarity message with the Italian people, including in the context of the measures taken by the Italian Government in order to combat the epidemic. Equally, taking into account the constant concern of Romania's Government for the Romanian community in Italy, the Foreign Affairs Minister used this occasion to convey to his Italian counterpart that, including in such circumstances, the observance of the rights and benefits stipulated by the EU and Italian legislation is important for all categories of citizens, including for those Romanian workers in Italy, whose activity has been affected by the current context of Italy," the MAE release informed.According to the quoted source, Bogdan Aurescu also brought to mind the contribution of the Romanian community to the economic development of Italy and "addressed his request that the Italian authorities grant the necessary assistance to the Romanian workers, with the full observance of European legislation in terms of mobility and employment."