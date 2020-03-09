Interim ForMin Aurescu to participate in meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers of B9 Format states

Interim Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday and Wednesday will participate in Vilnius in the meeting of the heads of states of the Bucharest 9 Format (B9).

According to the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) release on Monday sent to AGERPRES, participating in the event there will be NATO officials and from the US State Department."The meeting agenda will focus on the implementation of decisions adopted at the high level meeting in London from December 2019, with an emphasis on the process of reflection regarding the strengthening of the political dimension of NATO, the fair sharing of responsibilities and allied approach to security risks in the region. The developments related to NATO's role in combating terrorism and in managing new types of challenges, such as those in the technological or energy security field, will also be discussed," the statement said.On the occasion of his presence in Vilnius, Minister Aurescu will also take part in the ceremonies celebrating the 30th anniversary of Lithuania's independence.The B9 Format is an initiative of Romania and Poland, with the participation of Bulgaria, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia.