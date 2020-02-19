Interim HealthMin: There is no patient with coronavirus in Romania; diagnosis capacity has been extended

Interim Health Minister Victor Costache stated on Tuesday that there is no patient infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Romania and, at national level, the diagnosis capacity has bee extended, outside Bucharest and in clinics of Iasi, Constant, Cluj and Timisoara.

Victor Costache showed that, in addition to extending the diagnosis capacity in clinics of Iasi, Constanta, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, as a result of the collaboration with counterparts in other European states, other prevention measures have been implemented."If in the beginning the self-isolation at home of those coming from the risk area was practiced, now, those coming from the area of maximum risk are quarantined at homes well identified, tracked and the testing is made according to a strict protocol," the Minister explained.He added that a rapid procurement procedure for protective equipment and biocidal substances was started in order to create a national reserve stock in case an epidemic emerges.