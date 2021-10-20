Interim PM Citu: We need to get vaccinated to get rid of pandemic and measures to minimise risks

Interim PM Florin Citu on Wednesday evening said that to get rid of the COVID-19 pandemic vaccination remains the "key", but certain measures minimising the risks as much as possible are also necessary.

"We need to get vaccinated to get rid of the pandemic and, unfortunately, measures to minimise risks as much as possible. The Government will do everything in its powers to ensure the legal framework, after the concrete solutions are established with the specialists. At the same time, we ensure the vaccines and logistics needed. We are resuming vaccination marathons and, in parallel, we continue to supply hospitals with the necessary medicines. Vaccination remains the key! We get vaccinated, the pressure on hospitals decreases, we get rid of the restrictions and the pandemic," Citu wrote on Facebook.

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, after a working meeting with government officials in charge of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, that the only solution is vaccination, announcing that imposing restrictions is necessary, Agerpres informs.