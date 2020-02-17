Interim PM Orban meets EC Vice President Jourova - swift lift of CVM on agenda

Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has evoked the priority granted by the Government in Bucharest to the swift lift of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) within a meeting with Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova.

According to a Gov't release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the PM voiced Executive's commitment to implement the recommendations made by the European Commission."The Prime Minister has evoked, in this context, the measures adopted since taking over the office in order to combat corruption at government level. In her turn, Commissioner Jourova commended Romania's comeback on a positive trajectory in this area, however, underscoring the importance of sustainability of the recorded progresses," the release shows.The two high officials have reiterated their support for the continuation of the EU enlargement policy, voicing hope for a favorable decision in terms of opening the accession negotiations with Albania and the Republic of North Macedonia, on the occasion of the Summit in Zagreb, in May 2020.PM Orban also underscored the importance of the European Union further endorsing the member states of the Eastern Partnership