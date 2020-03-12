Interim PM Orban: The measures we took were effective

Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said on Thursday that the measures taken to combat the infection with the novel coronavirus were effective as the number of infected persons remained at 50 persons.

"The persons who got infected were either in quarantine, in isolation at home as a result of entering the country or in isolation as a result of an epidemiological investigation," Orban said at the meeting of the National Committee for Special Situations, held at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters.He wanted to thank all the institutions which helped to achieve this result