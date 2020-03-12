 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Interim PM Orban: The measures we took were effective

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Ludovic Orban Marcel Vela Orban Vela

Interim Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has said on Thursday that the measures taken to combat the infection with the novel coronavirus were effective as the number of infected persons remained at 50 persons.

"The persons who got infected were either in quarantine, in isolation at home as a result of entering the country or in isolation as a result of an epidemiological investigation," Orban said at the meeting of the National Committee for Special Situations, held at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters.

He wanted to thank all the institutions which helped to achieve this result

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.