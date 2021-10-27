Interim PM to make sure Liberal deputies vote for mandatory workplace COVID-19 certificate

Interim Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) Florin Citu declared on Wednesday that he will make sure that the Liberal deputies are present at the debates and vote for the bill that mandates the COVID-19 digital certificate for the personnel of certain public and private entities.

Citu made these clarifications after the Senate plenum rejected today the bill.

"I learned that although the Liberal vote was for the introduction of the green certificate in the form that is now at the Senate, the bill did not pass. We will continue in the Chamber of Deputies. It's an important act that must be approved, that helps Romania overcome this moment and I will make sure that the Liberal lawmakers attend Chamber debates and vote for it," the Prime Minister said in a statement to the press, after visiting the vaccination center opened at the Metropolitan Circus.

Citu remarked that the vaccination pace "exceeds the authorities' expectations" and welcomed the fact that people have begun to realize the importance of immunization.

"You'll see that in the next period we will almost entirely use our Pfizer vaccine stocks, plus what we will still receive. We will supplement the financial resources for vouchers, because more resources are needed. The vaccine rollout pace exceeds our expectations, so that we will supplement the earmarked resources. But this is not enough yet. People must keep this vaccination pace, if we want to overcome the pandemic. But it's good that awareness of this has kicked in," said the interim Prime Minister.

In a previous press statement during the day, Citu said that he agrees that the cost of green certificate tests be financed from European funds, but mentioned that no relevant solution has been identified yet.

Asked what his opinion is about people turning up for the vaccine after being announced that they will be fired if they don't show proof of immunization, Citu reiterated that vaccination is the "only solution" for fighting the pandemic.

"I don't know, but it's very good that they got the jab. You know very well that this is the only way to get rid of the pandemic or slow down the spread of the virus. Again, we talked about the vouchers that we introduced for those who get the needle. Let me tell you that the budget is finalized and we will adopt a government decision to supplement the budget for incentive vouchers," Citu said.