Interministerial Committee for Centennial approves 114 eligible projects worth over 45.5 million lei

The Interministerial Committee for the Centennial approved on Wednesday's meeting 114 eligible projects worth 45.524,133 lei, informed the Ministry of Culture and National Identity (MCIN) in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The meeting took place at Victoria Palace and was led by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila."A List of manifestations, actions and anniversary projects of the Greater Union Centennial (1918-2018) and the First World War was submitted for approval, tabled by private, non-profit legal entities. Thus, we mention that a number of 232 projects were submitted, and upon the selection and evaluation made by a committee made up of 11 specialists and experts in culture, a total of 114 eligible projects ensued, worth 45.524,133 lei, of which 67 with full financing from MCIN and 47 with partial financing from MCIN - 33.030,000 lei," reads the press release.At the same time, the Ministry specified that "113 projects submitted by legal persons were declared ineligible and were rejected on the following grounds: administrative non-conformity (29), ineligible themes (53), below minimum score (24) and for non compliance with the provisions of the specific legislation (7)."The selection committee proposed to reduce the amounts for a number of 50 projects. Out of the overall number of projects proposed for financing, 47 accepted a reduced budget, 5 backed down (2 from the eligible projects and 3 from those that needed clarifications)," the press release mentions.The Minister of Culture, George Ivascu, specified that the unallocated amount will be intended to a new appeal of projects, which will be opened as soon as possible."The new selection of projects will take into consideration those manifestations whose implementation needs to fit within the time period of October - December 2018, bearing in mind the theme of the Programmatic Document concerning the anniversary of the Greater Union Centennial (1918-2018) and the First World War. I would like to underline that in the following days 114 eligible contracts will be finalized by the Ministry of Culture and National Identity and tabled by NGOs," Minister Ivascu explained.