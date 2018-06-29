International Danube Day/Romania-Bulgaria dialogue as Deputy PM Stanescu, Regional Development Minister Nankov discuss bilateral cooperation

Joint programs and projects, bilateral cooperation on transportation and regional development, the EU Strategy for the Danube Region (EUSDR), and the Presidency of the Council of the EU were the major topics discussed at the meeting this Friday, in Ruse, between Romanian Deputy PM and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration Paul Stanescu and Bulgarian Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Nankov.

The meeting took place on the occasion of International Danube Day."The bilateral meeting proves the special character of the Romania - Bulgaria relations, which have lately witnessed steady and strong development. This consultation format is a very good opportunity to strengthen dialogue and identify ways of cooperation in the Southeast European region, particularly as regards economic development. Romania is looking to build a more integrated region, that should include the Danube Basin states, as a prerequisite for significant sustainable growth," Deputy PM Paul Stanescu said, according to a release of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Administration.The two Development Ministers also discussed the involvement of Bulgaria, which this year holds the EUSDR rotating Presidency and will be succeeded by Romania in October."During the forthcoming EUSDR Presidency, Romania intends to promote joint initiatives and proposals on the future of the macro-regional strategies, and for this we count on Bulgaria's support and proven expertise during its successful term at the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and as regards the Danube Strategy," remarked Minister Paul Stanescu.In the light of Romania's taking over the Presidency of the EU Council in the first half of 2019, and as Bulgaria's term at the EU helm is coming to an end on June 30, the two officials agreed on the need for the two states to continue dialogue and best practice exchanges."Romania's taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union will have an important role and is an opportunity to promote on the European agenda the priorities and major projects that can be carried out within the framework of the EUSDR. As the new European programs and regulations for the framework beyond 2020 are being devised, both the Bulgarian and the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union are key for adopting decisions on the role and impact of the regional development strategy and the reduction of territorial disparities along the Danube River," Deputy Prime Minister Paul Stanescu said, as cited in the release.The meeting of the two Ministers of Development took place against the background of the celebration by the 14 riparian countries, on June 29, of the International Danube Day to mark the desire of the authorities and citizens to closely cooperate towards the protection and responsible use of water resources and work together to support the adoption of joint measures and strategies to protect the European river against any kind of threat.On the same occasion, Deputy Prime Minister Paul Stanescu also participated in the official opening of the exhibition "One River - Dozens of Paradise Corners".