International exercise Carpathians Blueshield 2018 ends

The international exercise Carpathians Blueshield 2018, organized by the Romanian Gendarmerie June 18 - 28, has ended.
On Thursday, the Head of the Romanian Gendarmerie Sebastian Cucos offered diplomas and plaques to the participants for proven professionalism, in a military ceremony at the Ochiuri gendarmerie training center.
According to a press release issued for AGERPRES on Friday, the comprehensive exercise Carpathians Blueshield 2018 took place within the framework of the EUPST II - Training of Police Services in the European Union.
Participating in the exercise were more than 300 officers and non-commissioned officers from 13 countries (Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, France, Italy, Republic of Moldova, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Ukraine, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) and 4 international bodies (European Union, CEPOL, European Gendarmerie Force and Eucap Sahel Niger) as well as representatives from all structures with responsibilities in the field of security and public order in Romania.
Based on scenarios tailored to real events in various regions of the world where peacekeeping missions are being carried out under the aegis of the EU, a special focus has been put on ensuring the cohesion of participants from different structures for the efficient management of their joint missions, informs the quoted source.
The EUPST is a project funded by the European Union that aims at jointly training police and gendarmerie forces before being sent to international missions in order to improve and standardize work procedures and to learn and enforce international law provisions, especially in terms of human rights and equal opportunities.