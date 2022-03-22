International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Chair Rocca in Bucharest

President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Francesco Rocca on Tuesday was welcomed at Elisabeta Palace in Bucharest by Chair of the Romanian National Red Cross Society, Her Majesty Margareta, and was told about a direct connection between Her Majesty Margareta and the Romanian authorities in resolving problems caused by the serious humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

Her Majesty Margareta also underscored that the Romanian Royal Family encourages and supports international and Romanian non-governmental organisations, foundations and associations under royal patronage, as well as royal warrant holders to secure consistent and lasting humanitarian support, according to a Facebook post by the Royal Family.Rocca mentioned IFRC's partnership with the Romanian Red Cross, in the short and medium term, adjusted for the demands of the humanitarian crisis triggered by the armed conflict in Ukraine.It was also emphasised by both sides the essential role of state bodies in harmonising and coordinating the efforts of all individuals, organisations, local communities, international agencies and the military to resolve the difficult situation in Romania and all countries in the region.Also in attendance were Prince Radu, Director General of the Romanian Red Cross Ioan Silviu Lefter, and top emergency management official Raed Arafat.Earlier, the delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, led by Rocca on an official visit to Romania, was welcomed by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the Government House to put in place new ways to coordinate managing the flow of Ukrainian refugees generated by the ongoing Russian military aggression.