International rankings: University of Bucharest, the first in Romania in terms of graduates' employability

The University of Bucharest (UB) is the first university in Romania in terms of graduate employability results and reputation among employers, according to the first edition dedicated to Europe of the Quacquarelly Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024 - Europe, one of the best-known rankings in the academic world, told Agerpres.

"The University of Bucharest is still this year among the most important European universities. Thus, for the indicator that aims at the results of employment outcomes, the University of Bucharest is positioned in the first 70 universities in Europe out of 690 institutions that were included in this year's ranking, while for the indicator that aims at the employer reputation, the University of Bucharest is in position 204 at the European level. In the general ranking QS World University Rankings 2024 - Europe, the University of Bucharest occupies the place the second nationally and the 276th place in Europe," informs a press release on Wednesday.

As to the global Quacquarelly Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2024, in its 20th edition, for the indicator that aims at the results of the employment outcomes, the University of Bucharest is positioned in the first 250 of universities in the world out of 2,963 institutions that were included in this year's ranking, while for the Employer Reputation indicator, the University of Bucharest ranks 586 worldwide.

The QS World University Rankings - Europe ranking is in its first edition and offers a hierarchy of the most important higher education institutions in Europe, based on 12 performance indicators, grouped into four categories: Research and Discovery, Employability and Outcomes, Learning Experience, Global Engagement and Sustainability.