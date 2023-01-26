IntMin Bode challenges court ruling to reanalyse his doctoral thesis

Interior Minister Lucian Bode challenged the decision of the Salaj Court declining the request to suspend the Ethics Commission decision of the "Babes-Bolyai" University (UBB) of Cluj Napoca to reanalyze his doctoral thesis, told Agerpres.

The appeal was registered on Thursday, on the Salaj Court website.

On 17 January, the court dismissed, as groundless, the request to suspend the execution of Decision No. 10/13.12.2022 of the Ethics Commission within the UBB, formulated by Lucian Bode.

The UBB informed, ever since 24 November, that it resumed the analysis of Interior Minister Bode's doctoral thesis, after plagiarism suspicions emerged in the public space.

The Ethics Commission of the UBB established that the plagiarism suspicions regarding Minister Lucian Bode's doctoral thesis are confirmed in the vast majority.