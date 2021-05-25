IntMin Bode: Gendarmes' participation in Resolute Support Mission, proof of Romania's commitment to supporting democratic values

The Romanian gendarmes who participated in NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan were presented today with distinctions on behalf of the Ministry of the Interior and the U.S. Army.

Interior Minister Lucian Bode said that the gendarmes' participation in the NATO mission is staunch proof of Romania's commitment to supporting and firmly defending democratic values.

"I am particularly honored to present today the gendarmes who returned from the Resolute Support Mission with the highest distinction of the Ministry of the Interior. The participation of the Romanian gendarmes in this final mission is staunch proof of Romania's commitment to supporting and firmly defending the democratic values without which peace, security, prosperity and freedom would not be possible," Bode said.

The honors were presented by Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode, and David Muniz, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the U.S. Embassy in Bucharest.

"Today you join your colleagues who have served Romania with professionalism, participating in national missions in dangerous areas of the globe in extreme situations, in social contexts that have often proved very different from what you all know," Bode told the distinction recipients.

He added that more than 150 personnel of the Interior Ministry have participated in NATO Resolute Support Missions since 2015, and that beginning with 2011, almost 300 police and Interior Ministry military personnel have been on missions in Afghanistan.

"Without exception, your work enjoyed every time the appreciation of our international partners - we are basically talking about 10 years of successful missions conducted under the auspices of NATO in Afghanistan. Your participation in the Resolute Support Mission is proof that you belong to the elite of the Romanian Gendarmerie and that you are people we can rely on in the evolution of this institution," IntMin Bode said