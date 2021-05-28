IntMin Bode: I believe in vaccine, for me it means life and safety

Minister of Interior Lucian Bode has stated his confidence in the vaccine against COVID-19 in a video posted on his Facebook page, with the messages #CeContineVaccinul [What the vaccine contains] and #ImpreunaInvingemPandemia [Together we defeat the pandemic].

"Even though I went through the disease, I decided to get vaccinated because I consider that this is the only way I can protect myself, I can protect my family, I can protect my loved ones and last but not least I can protect the MAI (Ministry of Interior) employees, whom I meet every day. For me, the vaccine means life and safety. I believe in the vaccine, I believe in the people who have dedicated themselves to science, I believe in technology, I believe in the doctors who give us a chance. I'm Lucian Bode and I would like to have you join us in our efforts to stop this pandemic," says Bode.

He stated that the period in which he suffered from COVID-19 was a difficult one, full of uncertainties, a period that he would not want to relive.

"But I hoped that sooner or later a vaccine would be discovered. A vaccine that would allow us to return to normalcy. This vaccine has come, this vaccine is working, and the countries that have managed to immunise a large number of citizens have also managed to stop the virus from further spreading," said Bode, reports agerpres.