IntMin Bode: Migration problems facing Austria cannot be attributed to Romania

lucian bode

The migration problems facing Austria cannot be attributed to Romania, Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode says on Tuesday, told Agerpres.

He reiterates that Romania meets all the technical conditions for accession to the Schengen area.

"Categorically, our country cannot be penalised undeservedly and unjustifiably for this situation. The migration flow does not pass through Romania and Romania is not the one generating this flow. Without a doubt, Romania meets all the technical conditions for accession to the Schengen area. The reports following the two evaluation missions of Romania were positive and were debated in working groups with the participation of Austria's representatives, included," wrote the Minister of Internal Affairs on his Facebook page.

