IntMin Bode: Romania is a security provider, protection of EU's external borders is a priority

Ensuring the security of the EU's external borders and the efficient management of the migration phenomenon can only be achieved through a coordinated effort at the national and European level, stated the minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, at the "Efficient Management of the EU's External Borders" ministerial conference, organized in Sofia, Bulgaria.

"At the same time, the development of regional cooperation, with an emphasis on readmission and return, the implementation of joint operations, the organization of thematic training programs and the adoption by regional partners of some strategies based on the best practices in the matter, are very valuable tools for achieving this objective," said minister Bode, according to a post on his Facebook page.

He participated, in Sofia, at the invitation of his Bulgarian counterpart, Ivan Demerdzhiev, in the ministerial conference "Efficient management of the external borders of the EU", where a topic of great importance for Romania and the European Union as a whole was discussed - the management of external borders and of migration, told Agerpres.

"I drew attention to the fact that it is important that the states that are not in the front line in terms of ensuring the security of the EU's external borders or that, due to their geographical position, are protected from the challenges faced by the member states in the south and east of Europe, avoid to consider that the responsibility is only of the states with external borders and to be open to compromise solutions to demonstrate that European solidarity really works, not being a one-way responsibility," said Bode.

The Interior minister had, on the sidelines of the conference, a new bilateral meeting with his counterpart Ivan Demerdzhiev, Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of the Interior of the Government of Bulgaria.

On this occasion, the two deepened the bilateral consultations started on the occasion of the informal Justice and Home Affairs Council in Stockholm regarding the acceleration of the accession process of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area.

"I believe that we must continue to coordinate in order to achieve our common objective as quickly as possible, because I am convinced that the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area will bring many benefits for all member states, especially from the perspective of ensuring the security of the European Union," Bode also wrote.