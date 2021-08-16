IntMin Bode: Romania's participation in Greece mission strengthened friendship bonds between two states

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, stated, on Monday, that the participation of Romania in the extinguishing of the fires in Greece, through the efforts of the firemen, strengthened even more the bonds of friendship between the two states.

"Romania's participation to this mission, through your effort, strengthened even more the bonds of friendship between the two states, and at the international level it was once more seen that our country has the capacity to participate in such difficult missions, that it is a trustworthy partner and a serious and permanent supplier for civil protection at the European level. The recent rescue missions in other areas stand proof, such as Albania, Croatia and, more recently, Tunisia and North Macedonia, where you showed that Romania has the expertise and resources necessary to save lives and protect entire communities in their time of need," said Lucian Bode, on the Plateau of the National Intervention Coordination and Leadership Centre in Ciolpani, on the occasion of the return of the firemen that participated in extinguishing brush fires in Greece.

He added that we must be prepared with an articulated response to such "disasters that manifest themselves more and more violently., Agerpres informs.

The Minister insisted on thanking Greek citizens for the "lesson" offered, showing "so visibly and naturally" their recognition towards Romanian firemen. "They taught us to grow closer and appreciate and respect each other more and more," Bode said.

A number of 108 rescue firemen and 23 firefighting trucks and water tanks were detached 10 days ago to Greece to help with the control of devastating brush fires that ravaged large areas of the country.