 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

IntMin Dan, Turkey's Ambassador Fusun Aramaz discuss combating organised crime

Carmen Dan

The cooperation between the European Union and Turkey in terms of combating organised crime represented one of the main topics of the discussions carried out on Friday by Interior Minister Carmen Dan with Turkey's Ambassador in Bucharest Fusun Aramaz, who paid her first visit to the Interior Ministry (MAI).

"We discussed about the cooperation between Romania and Turkey in terms of home affairs, with an emphasis on combating organised crime, illegal migration, terrorism, but also the management of borders and emergency situations. Moreover, the cooperation between the European Union and Turkey represented one of the topics of our dialogue, taking into account Romania's capacity as the acting holder of the EU Council Presidency. It was a great pleasure to notice that Mrs Fusun Aramaz knows our country well, the Turkish-Tatar community, taking into account the collaboration that she had with the Romanian authorities when she hold the consul office," Carmen Dan wrote on her Facebook page.

On this occasion, it was reiterated the invitation for Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu to pay an official visit this year to Romania, occasion on which, the cooperation priorities between the two relevant ministers be established at bilateral and regional level, the Interior Minister also wrote.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.