IntMin handles more than 5,400 incidents on New Year's Day

As many as 5,463 incidents, most of which were reported via the 112 emergency line, required the intervention of Ministry of Administration and the Interior (MAI) personnel on the first day of 2021, the Ministry's spokeswoman Monica Dajbog announced today, according to AGERPRES.

First responders handled more than 1,300 emergencies in the past 24 hours, including a fire that broke around 3:00 in the morning at the Psychiatry Department of the Roman Municipal Hospital - Neamt County. The fire was put out in about an hour and except for four cases of mild smoke intoxications, there were no casualties. The fire apparently started from a lit cigarette, said the MAI official.

On New Year's Day, Ministry personnel continued activities to limit the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and were also on three missions to accompany and ensure the transport of Covid vaccines.

More than 1,100 checks for the observance of the health protection measures were carried out nationwide, with approximately 2,500 economic operators, 106 passenger transport operators, almost 6,000 locations (of which approximately 2,000 restaurants, terraces and fast food restaurants) and more than 64,000 people being verified.

"More than 2,800 fines amounting to over 684,000 lei were handed down. More than 2,000 were for failure to wear a protective mask, 586 were for violating traffic restrictions, 36 for non-compliance with physical distancing rules and 19 for violating quarantine or isolation measures. Another 40 sanctions were applied for organizing or participating in public or private events, for non-compliance with the regulations regarding the organization of passenger transport or of the work schedule," the MAI official detailed.

Police also found three instances of thwarting the combat of the spread of disease, Dajbog said.

The number of violent crimes on New Year's Day was 80 percent down compared to the beginning of 2020.

"The number of perpetrators caught in the act was higher compared to last year, standing at 143 versus 83. Ministry personnel applied 5,078 penalty fines in amount of 1.9 million lei," the representative of the Ministry of the Interior also said.

Traffic police seized 225 driving licenses and withdrew 42 registration certificates.