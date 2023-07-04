IntMin Predoiu: Romania and the USA share a deep strategic partnership

Minister of Interior Catalin Predoiu conveys a message to the American people on the occasion of their Independence Day celebration, showing that Romania and the USA "share a deep strategic partnerships."

"On the occasion of the 'Independence Day' I want to convey a warm message of respect and friendship to the American people and the Government of the United States of America, a country that has promoted the ideals of freedom, democracy, peace and global prosperity in the world since its founding," said Catalin Predoiu, according to a press release the Ministry of Interior sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The Romanian official showed that the strategic partnership existing between Romania and the USA, through joint efforts, guarantees the values of democracy and progress, freedom and justice, security and prosperity.