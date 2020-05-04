IntMin Vela: I don't tolerate abuses, those fined can contest

Minister of Internal Affairs, Marcel Vela, stated, on Monday, that "it is obvious" that abuses are being made by policemen in the case of checks on citizens regarding freedom of movement and advised those who feel wronged to complain with control organisms or contest the fines in court.

"I don't tolerate abuses, and at the videoconference organized by the state secretary that deals with public order, with all the branches subordinated and all the county inspectorates, they were told that the fines should be directly proportional with the noted infraction, that warning are also options, not only fines. Thus we took measures so abuses are not done," said Vela, in an interview granted to RFI.

He explained that each citizen that feels wronged can notify the ministry or may contest the fine in court and a judge will evaluate if there were mistakes made or not when the fine was issued.

"That they [abuses - e.n.] are done it's obvious, because there are many people, there are many youths that spent only six months in police school and are now in the field, because we needed staff, so we could cover all the missions. Those who made abuses or were wrong will be evaluated from a professional and disciplinary point of view," Vela showed.

"We were notified abuses were made. There are investigations done by the County Inspectorates, whether they were fined by the police or the Gendarmes, Border Police, where abuses where made, at the Local Police forces. I notified the mayoralties the respective police forces belong to. I'll give an example: Timisoara - the Local Police fined an AGERPRES photo reporter or in Otelul Rosu, a saleswoman who was at work, but the fine stated that she did not have a certificate from work. Anyway, for each abuse notified we took action," said the Internal Affairs Minister.