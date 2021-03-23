IntMinBode announces resilience-building plans for 'clay-footed' public order system

Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode declared on Tuesday on the occasion of the presentation of the Interior Ministry's 2020 activity report that the time has come for the structures of the public order system "to no longer stand on clay feet" and appoint management teams validated by competition, according to AGERPRES.

"We want to eliminate arbitrariness and implement system predictability by limiting temporary appointments in management positions to exceptional situations only. It is an essential prerequisite for providing stability to the entire system. In the very near future, the structures of the Romanian Police will have complete management teams. The time has come for all the law enforcement structures, these giants of the public order system, to no longer stand on clay feet and have management teams validated through competition," Bode said.

He announced that in 2021 the Ministry of the Interior will define and implement a new national public order and security strategy that will outline precise mechanisms and responsibilities.

"Under the new strategy, we aim to strengthen crime prevention activities through an active presence in crime-prone places and environments, according to risk assessments specific to each community," said the Interior Minister.