According to the quoted source, within the project will be arranged, at the Museum Complex of Natural Sciences in Galati, a permanent exhibition for the promotion and protection of the natural patrimony from the Prut-Danube fishing area.The value of the project is 1,783,400 lei, of which 1,378,626 lei represents non-reimbursable financing through the Operational Program for Fisheries and Maritime Affairs 2014-2020.