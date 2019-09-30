Investment worth 200 mln euros by OMV Petrom, inaugurated in Hurezani

A new gas station, an investment of approximately 200 million euros by OMV Petrom, was inaugurated on Monday, in southwest Hurezani, Gorj County, the objective having a maximum capacity of 6 million cubic meters of natural gas daily, informs a press release of the Gorj County Council (CJ).

According to the source, the gas station, whose construction began in 2017, is part of a comprehensive investment program, carried out in three stages, for the development of a hub to ensure gas production in South-East Romania.

The source further states that the Hurezani, Gorj gas hub serves four of the most important natural gas deposits in the OMV Petrom portfolio and includes the largest gas treatment station in the country.

"The last stage of the investment amounted to about 50 million euros, including the gas treatment system and the construction of a pipeline infrastructure with a length of more than 12 kilometers that ensures the connection with the production areas and with the national gas and condensate transport system. In 2018, the production from the deposits connected to the centralized Hurezani gas treatment hub amounted to 1.5 billion cubic meters, which is the equivalent of the energy needed to heat as many as 1.4 million homes," the release said.