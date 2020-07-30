Iohannis accuses PSD of intentionally creating health crisis

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) had deliberately created a health crisis.

"PSD - intentionally - has created a health crisis so that at the end it could come up to criticise the government for measures that could not be taken," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Iohannis had a meeting on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic with Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat, and senior official with the Interior Ministry Bogdan Despescu.