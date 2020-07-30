 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis accuses PSD of intentionally creating health crisis

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
Inquam Klaus Iohannis coroana

President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) had deliberately created a health crisis.

"PSD - intentionally - has created a health crisis so that at the end it could come up to criticise the government for measures that could not be taken," Iohannis told a news briefing at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

Iohannis had a meeting on measures to manage the COVID-19 epidemic with Interior Minister Marcel Vela, Head of the Department for Emergency Situations Raed Arafat, and senior official with the Interior Ministry Bogdan Despescu.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.