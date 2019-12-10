Iohannis: Administration restructuration necessary, freezing dignitary salaries opportune

For an efficient and supple administration restructuring is necessary, said, on Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis, who also deemed a freezing of the salaries for dignitaries is opportune.

Thus, during a press statement at the Cotroceni Palace, when asked in what measure would layoffs in the central and local public administration be a solution to reduce the deficit, Iohannis replied that it would be a partial solution.

"A partial solution certainly, but the biggest problem is not this. The biggest problem is that cohorts of PSD [Social Democratic Party] people were employed who, many times, didn't even qualify for those positions. But the PSD, if it saw it was losing the government, at the last moment pushed its own gangs, to say so, and it's clear that if we want to return, and I desire this very much, to an efficient, supple, administration, restructuring is necessary. Persons that do not correspond for professional reasons, obviously, will have to find other jobs, and the true professionals will have to be promoted, coopted, in order to restore the efficiency of large systems, among which is the administration," Iohannis showed.

In what regards the freezing of the salaries for those that occupy positions of public dignity, the President deemed that it would represent an "opportune" measure.

He also showed that mayors will also accept a freezing of the salaries, being a measure that is "rather symbolical in value."