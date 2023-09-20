Iohannis affirms Romania has exceeded half of implementation targets of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

Romania has already achieved 62 percent of its national targets for the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday in his address at the SDG Summit, Leaders' Dialogue, under the auspices of the UN General Assembly.

The head of state cited figures from the Voluntary National Review (VNR) on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2023 and stressed that Romania "has made significant progress on the SDGs related to environmental protection and limiting climate change", Agerpress.

Klaus Iohannis mentioned the further development of institutional structures for the implementation of the SDGs, the training of experts on sustainable development and the establishment of the national set of sustainable development indicators.

"These achievements have been facilitated by strong regional partnerships and by the involvement of multilateral institutions," the head of state said and called for unity and solidarity.

"Only seven years left until 2030! There is little time left and we must intensify our cooperation. The remaining years must be used for result-generating actions that are not possible without unity, solidarity and strong involvement in the multilateral framework. We must further strengthen the UN development system, better monitor the implementation of the SDGs and base development policies on science and quality data," said president Klaus Iohannis, conveying to those present that Romania is a partner "in building a sustainable society and economy".