Iohannis: ALDE not interested in situation of Justice in Romania

President Klaus Iohannis on Friday criticized the absence of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, minor at rule, ed.n.) representatives from consultations at Cotroceni Presidential Palace, stating in context that this party is not interested in the situation of the Romanian Justice.

"ALDE representatives should have taken part in today's consultation. They have not come in. ALDE is neither interested in a dialogue with the president of Romania, nor in the situation of Romania's judiciary," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

President Iohannis had consultations with representatives of the National Liberal Party (PNL), Save Romania Union (USR), People's Movement Party (PMP), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and with the representatives of the minorities' group other than Hungarian on Thursday, and with a PSD delegation on Friday on the situation of Justice.