Iohannis: Along with encouraging reading, correct usage of the language should become a priority

President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on August 31, Romanian Language Day, showing that, as well as encouraging reading, understanding, arguing and correct usage of the language should become priority objectives.

"A paradigm shift is necessary when we talk about the objectives of education when teaching the Romanian language. Along with encouraging reading, understanding, arguing and the correct usage of the language should become priority objectives. Only by fighting functional illiteracy can we allow as many people as possible to use the Romanian language to take part in the community life and to contribute to the development of society. The Romanian language is the foundation of our identity. We value it by using it correctly, cultivating it and helping others receive the gift of learning it and enjoying its wealth," President Iohannis is quoted as saying in a Presidential Administration press release, told Agerpres.

Iohannis added that the Romanian language is "the key to national identity" and "the home of a rich literature." At the same time, the Romanian language was and continues to be "a real social binder."

"It brought us together and kept us united in the most difficult moments of our history. The language we speak connects us to each other and all of us to the place where we were born or have roots - Romania. It is part of our identity, and we have a duty to protect and cultivate it."

Iohannis conveyed his full appreciation to the Romanian language teachers in the country and abroad, and also to parents, who are the "first mentors" of their children and who are meant to "proudly pass on the treasure of the language" to generations of Romanian children everywhere.

Iohannis added that in recent years Romania hosted an increasing number of people whose mother tongue is not Romanian.

"It is important for everyone to get a chance to learn the Romanian language and integrate harmoniously with the Romanian society. Teaching and learning the Romanian language as a foreign language should become a permanent offer of our education system."