Iohannis, at the UN: Romania has supported and will continue to support Ukraine

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Tuesday, at the UN General Assembly, that the war in Ukraine has global consequences and emphasized that Romania will continue to support this country.

"We are living in difficult times. Our predecessors, who adopted the Charter of the United Nations, were 'determined to save succeeding generations from the calamity of war'. Nearly eight decades later, peace is still threatened, this time by new and troubling challenges - the worst since the end of the Second World War. We have been witnessing since February 24, the dramatic consequences of the illegal and unprovoked war launched by the Russian Federation, a permanent member of the Security Council, against Ukraine. We also are witnesses to exceptional solidarity from many countries, united in their support for Ukraine, a sovereign member of this Assembly and a victim of months of aggression against civilians, basic infrastructure and the economy. The consequences of this war are global and are not limited to our security. They involve flagrant violations of the norms and principles of international law, including of international humanitarian law and fundamental human rights, as well as global sustainable development," said the head of state during the national intervention at the UN General Assembly.

Iohannis pointed out that all these should be major reasons for concern for all states, regardless of the distance they are from the conflict.

He emphasized that there is no justification for military aggression against a sovereign state and specified that democracy and universal human rights are legitimate aspirations for all mankind.

"Romania opened its borders and heart to all those who sought refuge from the war in Ukraine. Since the beginning of the conflict, more than 2.3 million Ukrainians have crossed our borders. Romania offered not only emergency assistance, but also medium and long-term support for those who decided to stay in our country, free access to education, medical services and the labor market. In addition, we provided direct humanitarian assistance and established a logistics hub for the coordination of international humanitarian assistance from all over the world. Our support will not stop there," Iohannis said.AGERPRES