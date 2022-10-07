Iohannis: Authorities must respond firmly to alarm signals represented by the increase in extremist tendencies

Authorities must respond firmly to the alarm signals represented by the increase in extremist, populist or chauvinistic tendencies, president Klaus Iohannis said, in a message sent on Friday on the occasion of the National Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holocaust, told Agerpres.

"The fact that those who planned the Holocaust in Romania are still eulogized, that they deny or belittle the horror of this tragedy, and that extremist and anti-Semitic ideas are spreading in society is outrageous and inadmissible. I reiterate our commitment to create a cohesive, empathetic society, attached to democratic values and united in rejecting any slippage," the president said in the message presented by state councilor Catalina Galer during the ceremony held at the Holocaust Memorial.

He stressed that there are still a few Holocaust survivors living in Romania and that "we have a great responsibility both to them and to those who are no longer among us, as well as to the Jewish communities in Romania to anticipate and pass on the greatness of suffering and the teachings of the Holocaust, as a terrible treasure of consciousness!".

The president expressed his conviction that all the actors involved in the realization of the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania will make efforts to ensure that this project both memorial and educational to be carried out as quickly as possible, because "society needs a modern institution, in which the historical truth - exactly as it was - is known and transmitted to the young generations".