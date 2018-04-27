Iohannis: BNR cannot be taken over politically

President Klaus Iohannis stated on Friday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) wishes to politically take over the National Bank of Romania (BNR).
"BNR's role is a very clear and BNR's main attribute is its independence towards the political will, towards Government and other state authorities. It is quite obvious that PSD is questioning this independence. This could be seen clearly from the statements of some characters from the leadership of PSD and this worries me. BNR cannot be taken over politically, BNR must remain independent in order to put into practice an independent policy in Romania's interest", said Iohannis, at Cotroceni Palace.
He showed that Friday, at 11:00, he should have had a meeting with Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, the main theme being the conflict between the Government and BNR, only that this meeting did not take place.
The head of state pointed out that it is desirable that BNR policies and Government policies be correlated and discussed.
"Because this hasn't happened, obviously, I wished to be the mediator. Mrs. Dancila did not understand this", the head of state added.