Iohannis: BRUA - one of steps for Romania to become regional security provider

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on Wednesday the importance of the actual implementation of the projects launched at the Three Seas Initiative Summit that took place last year in Bucharest and indicated that the BRUA gas pipeline could be one of the steps through which Romania can become a regional security provider in the region.

"The Three Seas Initiative Summit has grown to maturity and I believe that we have a lot of concrete things to discuss today and tomorrow. It is very important to get to the stage where we actually implement the projects that we have started to list since the summit in Bucharest last year. It is also very important that we have succeeded in having with us, apart from those who have been very important partners since the start of the Three Seas Initiative - the US, the EU, Germany - and I think we are already approaching a few very serious projects for the region," the president said before attending the Three Seas Initiative Summit, taking place in Slovenia's Ljubljana.Asked what steps Romania can take to become a regional security provider, Iohannis replied that one of the projects is the BRUA gas pipeline."We can take several steps, that we have partially already started, I would mention only BRUA, the interconnector that will open up the market for the Black Sea reserves, we have, on the other hand, the interconnector with Bulgaria, the interconnector with Hungary, which also are very important for the entire region, but the development of Romania's energy industry certainly contributes to the energy security not only of Romania but of the whole region," said President Iohannis.Klaus Iohannis is attending Wednesday through Thursday the Three Seas Initiative Summit, in Slovenia, Ljubljana.