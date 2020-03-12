Iohannis calls again on information from official sources on coronavirus infection

President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday has made a new call on people getting information from official sources, in the context of the infections with the novel coronavirus.

"A prudent and responsible attitude doesn't equal panic. Avoid dissemination of fake, alarmist news, don't contribute to the dissemination of pieces of information generating hysteria, anxiety and irrational behaviors. If you hear a rumor, don't spread it further and discourage the others from doing it! The pandemic of fake information and lies is extremely dangerous and damaging. Only get informed from official sources! Follow the public communications made by the state institutions, follow the official channels of news broadcast. We have all seen how much damage can such fake news produce, such as those circulating now - that entire cities in Romania would go into quarantine. We are not in such a scenario! Don't take by assault the supermarkets and pharmacies!," Iohannis said.He reiterated that the authorities managing the situation created by the novel coronavirus have taken the necessary measures in due time, to limit the negative effects, and underscored that in order for those measures to be efficient they must be strictly observed by all Romanians.The head of state showed that in the current context there are economy sectors suffering hard losses and many companies whose activity is endangered."For this reason, I chaired yesterday the first meeting of an intergovernmental working group especially established to identify those direct ways and solutions meant to support these sectors and the business environment. Following the analysis process, we will come up with the measures that can directly and efficiently help," Iohannis mentioned.He voiced optimism about Romania successfully going through this crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.