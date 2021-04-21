Iohannis: Changes made in Government, correct

The changes made in Government were correct, president Klaus Iohannis declared on Wednesday, referring to the sacking of Vlad Voiculescu from the position of Minister of Health.

After participating in the inauguration of a mobile vaccination center in southeastern Afumati, the head of state was asked by journalists regarding the results of the negotiations from the governing coalition and if he considers that the Prime Minister's attributes were slashed along with the new provisions from the collaboration accord.

"Regarding certain falling out within the Government, you certainly watched the events carefully. There were some less than happy statements from both parties (...) Regarding the protocol, they negotiated a form of political understanding, which does not cut anyone's attributes. The coalition partners came to an agreement for deepening the consultation modality. This is good. In any coalition it is good for these collaboration rules to be well thought out and executed well. I am convinced that, as of now, the coalition will work better. (...) And the changes made in Government were correct," Klaus Iohannis stressed.