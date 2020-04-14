 
     
Iohannis: Closure or suspension of activity of elderly persons care centers, for other vulnerable categories, forbidden

Administratia Prezidentiala
Klaus Iohannis

President Klaus Iohannis announced, on Tuesday, that, through the decree regarding the extension of the state of emergency by 30 days, it is forbidden to close or suspend the activity of care centers for elderly persons, for children and adults with and without disabilities, as well as for other vulnerable categories, whether the centers are public or private.

"Another domain that I wanted to consolidate is that of additional protection for vulnerable categories. Thus, in this period, it's forbidden to close or suspend the activity of residential care and assistance centers for elderly persons, of residential centers for children and adults, with and without disabilities, as well as for other vulnerable categories, whether they are public or private," said the head of state, at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.

He mentioned that relatives or legal representatives of the beneficiaries of these services may transfer them at their own home or residence, if they declare on their own responsibility that they can provide appropriate conditions for their temporary care.

