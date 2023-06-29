Iohannis: Collaboration between NATO and EU - extremely important; it needs to be honest, deep, creating synergies.

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, that the collaboration between the European Union and NATO is extremely important and emphasized that this collaboration needs to be honest, deep, creating synergies, not competitive, told Agerpres.

The members of the European Council had, before participating in the meeting, a working lunch with the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg.

President Klaus Iohannis pointed out that the NATO Secretary General informed the members of the European Council about the current state of preparations for the Alliance Summit in Vilnius that will take place in July.

"First of all, the collaboration between NATO and the European Union is extremely important and I emphasized that an honest, deep collaboration is needed, a collaboration that creates synergies, not competitions," said Iohannis.

He said that as far as Ukraine is concerned, it is vital for this country and for the EU and NATO states to maintain unity and solidarity between the two institutions, and for Kiev to be supported "further unconditionally, with everything we have."

The head of state recalled that the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest decided that Ukraine and Georgia would become NATO allies.

"Unconditionally, without other items and sub-items. So, this question can be clarified very easily. Furthermore, for sure, when it will happen, how it will happen remains to be seen," added President Iohannis.

"At the same time, I reiterated and I think it is clear to everyone that we must try to do everything to stop Russia, to stop this illegal war. In order to help Ukraine, at the same time, we need to help them during their European. And here, in taking my word, I was very firm," he also said.

The head of state emphasized that it is extremely important to support the Republic of Moldova as well.

"It is extremely important to help Ukraine, but at the same time, it is extremely important to help those who suffer from this war and need a chance, in particular, and I explicitly referred here to the Republic of Moldova, which needs our support, needs support to increase its resilience and needs support to become a member of the European Union," he said.

President Iohannis welcomed the support package presented by the European Commission for the Republic of Moldova.