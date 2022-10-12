 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Iohannis: Consolidation of the French military presence in Romania, a sign of NATO solidarity

klaus iohannis cotroceni

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis has welcomed President Emmanuel Macron's decision to step up the French military presence in Romania, told Agerpres.

According to a Twitter message posted on Tuesday by Iohannis, France is considering deploying a company of armoured vehicles and a squadron of Leclerc tanks.

"An important gesture for NATO's Eastern Flank, a sign of Allied solidarity," said Iohannis.

France will step up its military presence in Romania, with plans to deploy additional armoured vehicles and tanks in Romania, according to French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, the AFP and Reuters news agencies report.

Lecornu said at a parliamentary hearing that this decision by President Emmanuel Macron to increase France's defensive posture on the eastern flank of Europe takes into account the situation on the eastern flank of NATO and the violence of the fighting in Ukraine.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.