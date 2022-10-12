Iohannis: Consolidation of the French military presence in Romania, a sign of NATO solidarity

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis has welcomed President Emmanuel Macron's decision to step up the French military presence in Romania, told Agerpres.

According to a Twitter message posted on Tuesday by Iohannis, France is considering deploying a company of armoured vehicles and a squadron of Leclerc tanks.

"An important gesture for NATO's Eastern Flank, a sign of Allied solidarity," said Iohannis.

France will step up its military presence in Romania, with plans to deploy additional armoured vehicles and tanks in Romania, according to French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu, the AFP and Reuters news agencies report.

Lecornu said at a parliamentary hearing that this decision by President Emmanuel Macron to increase France's defensive posture on the eastern flank of Europe takes into account the situation on the eastern flank of NATO and the violence of the fighting in Ukraine.