Iohannis: Current security developments in our vicinity prove measures taken by NATO necessary

President Klaus Iohannis stated, on Thursday, after visiting the headquarters of the Multinational Brigade South-East, that the current security developments in the direct vicinity prove that the measures taken by the North Atlantic Alliance are necessary.

"The current security developments in our direct vicinity prove, once more, that the measures taken by NATO are necessary, and Romania, in turn, is determined to fulfill its assumed commitments, in conformity with the decisions taken within the Alliance. From this perspective, the role of the Multinational Brigade South-East is all the more important in ensuring the security of the Black Sea region," said the head of state.

President Iohannis emphasized that the North Atlantic Alliance promotes and ensures the collective defence of the member-states and their citizens, defends democratic values, facilitates cooperation and consultation between allies on different matters of defence and security and prevents conflicts, and the Multinational Brigade South-East is part of these demarches.

"This is why NATO represents, without a doubt, the most solid security guarantee for Romania, a particularly important aspect, especially given the flare-up of risks, threats and challenges towards European security. In what regards us, Romania will fulfill all its assumed commitments, thus contributing to NATO's status as the most powerful and efficient collective defence alliance in history," he stated.

The Minister of National Defence, Vasile Dincu, also attended the visit to the headquarters of the Neagoe Basarab 26th Infantry Battalion in Craiova.

Last week, President Iohannis visited the General Emanoil Ionescu 71st Air Base in Campia Turzii.