Iohannis discusses with Dutch PM about regional security and measures for consolidating Eastern Flank

President Klaus Iohannis had a bilateral meeting on Tuesday with the Prime Minister of the government of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, on the sidelines of the special meeting of the European Council, Agerpres reports.

"A very good discussion with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands regarding regional security and measures for consolidating the Eastern Flank. I appreciated The Netherlands' support, through its consistent military presence in Romania. We agreed to continue our tight cooperation on EU's agenda, especially for topics of shared interest," the head of state wrote on Twitter, on Tuesday.President Klaus Iohannis is taking part in the special reunion of the European Council.