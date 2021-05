Iohannis, Duda discuss deepening strategic partnership, joint gov't meeting in second half of 2021

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday that he had discussed with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda deepening and expanding the Romanian-Polish strategic partnership, announcing that a new joint meeting of the two national governments would take place in the second half of the year that will design a new partnership action plan for the years 2021-2025.

"At the meeting that has just concluded, held in a very open atmosphere of friendship, we discussed the expansion and deepening of the Romanian-Polish Strategic Partnership established in October 2009 and renewed in 2015. I was glad to note that this strategic partnership has encouraged a sustained development of our bilateral relations in recent years. Holding in the second half of this year of a new joint meeting of the national governments of Romania and Poland where a new action plan of the strategic partnership for the years 2021-2025 will be agreed on demonstrates once again the excellent level of the Romanian-Polish dialogue," said Iohannis at a joint news conference with Duda.