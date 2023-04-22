Iohannis: Earth Day - a new opportunity to prioritize environmental challenges

President Klaus Iohannis drew attention, on Saturday, in a message on the occasion of Earth Day, that the degradation of the environment attracts huge human and material costs, which is why we must find time and resources to prevent it.

"Earth Day, marked on April 22 globally, represents a new opportunity to sound the alarm to prioritize environmental challenges, a topic directly related to our well-being and health. Our planet is facing accelerating climate change , loss of biodiversity, unsustainable development in urban centers, air pollution and plastic pollution. Environmental degradation incurs huge human and material costs, and therefore, despite the multiple crises and challenges we face, we must find time and resources to prevent it," according to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the Presidential Administration.

Klaus Iohannis emphasized that at the level of the European Union, the proposed goal is to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

"As president of Romania, I contributed directly to the negotiations within the European Council, as a result of which Romania received substantial funds dedicated to environmental protection and the green transition. There is a need to accelerate the efforts of the Romanian authorities to use this funding and, therefore, I appeal to all central and local public institutions to mobilize so that Romanians can benefit fully and on time from European green funding, by accessing European funds and the appropriate implementation of projects related to waste water, afforestation, green energy or energy efficiency we will contribute to a healthier environment, increased comfort in our homes, public health and access to energy. Moreover, we can invest in production facilities for essential goods and services in the climate transition and generate new jobs," the head of state added.

According to the president, an essential investment for an increased degree of environmental protection and a successful green transition is in education regarding climate change and the environment.

"In the last year, Romania has made a series of progress in this regard by implementing some measures that we supported: the adoption of the 'National Strategy on Education for the Environment and Climate Change 2023 - 2030', the introduction of 'Green Week' in the structure of the year school, as well as the development of a digital platform with activities and educational resources regarding the environment and climate change. In the coming period, taking full advantage of the European Year of Skills 2023, we must accelerate the process of preparing human resources for the green and digital transition," the quoted source mentions.

The head of state highlights that limiting and adapting to climate change and effectively combating environmental degradation require a global effort that requires international cooperation, exchange of best practices and mutual support.

He recalled that, at his initiative, Romania organized at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27) in Egypt the round table "Promoting education on climate change" attended by heads of state and government, a first at the COP, marking thus the importance that education plays as an essential tool for achieving climate objectives.

Iohannis points out that this year is also characterized by the intensification of bilateral diplomatic relations between Romania and countries in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

"The discussions I had with the counterparts from these countries show the global nature of concerns related to environmental protection. Romania will cooperate more closely with partner states in areas such as limiting and adapting to climate change, renewable energy, efficient management of drought and forest fires amplified by climate change, protection of forests and biodiversity, research and development of industries that support the climate transition. Also, a priority field of cooperation in this context is education on climate change and the environment," Klaus Iohannis said.

The head of state observed that "many of the Romanian citizens contribute to the improvement of the quality of the environment, either through professional activity or through voluntary actions, and probably most through small gestures, but with a big impact, day by day".

"Thank you all for taking care of our planet, Earth!", concluded President Iohannis in his message sent on the occasion of Earth Day, according to agerpres.ro.